Boston raises snow removal fines

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill on Tuesday that paved the way for Boston to raise fees for snow removal.

The bill will increase the maximum penalty in Boston for un-shoveled sidewalks or snow pushed into the streets to $1,500.

Mayor Marty Walsh and the City Council will have to vote on how new fines are implemented.

The fines only apply to residential buildings with more than six units.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)