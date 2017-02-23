Boston rally protests federal transgender policy change

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rally was held in Boston Thursday evening to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw guidance of federal protection for transgender students.

The protections were withdrawn but the administration did not offer any guidance. LGBTQ supporters said the move removes protections for transgender students and is discriminatory. The Trump administration said the directive from President Barack Obama was unclear and is better left to states and school districts to make the decision. State laws in Massachusetts protect the transgender community and officials said Trump’s decision will not affect students here.

A large crowd gathered for the rally in Post Office Square in downtown Boston.

Statement from Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang:

“While the federal government has rescinded its guidance protecting transgender students in our nation’s schools, transgender and gender nonconforming students in the Boston Public Schools will remain protected from discrimination, bullying and harassment.”

