Boston ranks among top 10 cities with stressed out drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) – If you think your drive to work this morning was stressful, you aren’t alone. According to a recent survey, Boston has the seventh most-stressed out drivers in the country.

According to human resource consulting firm Robert Half, out of 27 major U.S. cities, Boston is number seven with cities with stressed out drivers.

The city with the most stressed out drivers is Los Angeles.

On the other side, Des Moines, Iowa scored the lowest out of the 27 cities.

The survey also shows that the average commute time in Boston is about 53.75 minutes.

The city with the longest average commute time is Washington D.C., with a 60.42 minute commute time.

