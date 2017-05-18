Boston readies for unseasonably warm weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday will be day two of 90 degree weather this week.

Temperatures may even be record breaking in some areas.

On Wednesday, Worcester had record breaking heat and Boston tied for record heat.

A cool off is coming this weekend with temperatures expected to be more seasonal.

7’s Victoria Warren was live in Dorchester Thursday morning in the video above.

Visit our weather page for more on what to expect this week!

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)