Boston Red Sox to acquire reliever Addison Reed, reports say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement to acquire New York Mets reliever Addison Reed in exchange for three minor-league prospects.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal and the Globe’s Alex Spier report that that the Red Sox will send Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek to the Mets for the 6-foot-4 hurler.

Reed, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, will cost the Red Sox $2.6 million, according to Rosenthal.

The 28-year-old righty has a 2.57 ERA, 19 saves, and 48 strikeouts in 48 games this season. He’ll likely serve as a set-up man for closer Craig Kimbrel.

The MLB trading deadline is at 4 p.m.

