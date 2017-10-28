Boston rejected permit for free speech rally, mayor said organizers refuse to have rally on alternate date

BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers planning a free speech rally in Boston had their permit application rejected for their original date due to a family friendly 5K that had previously been scheduled in the Common that day.

The city of Boston rejected the rally organizer’s original preferred date of Saturday, November 18th due to the race. The mayor spoke with 7News and said he is disappointed because the city offered the organizer’s an alternate date of Sunday, November 19th, but they turned that option down.

7News also spoke with the rally organizers and they said they are not interested in having the rally on any other date.

In the original denial letter, the city said, “This previously-permitted road race will involve street closures, large tents, a stage, tables, portable toilets, moving vehicles and crowds on the Boston Common, which makes another large event incompatible on the same day.”

The rally organizers are those of the Free Speech Coalition. They were hoping to hold another rally to follow their last one in August,

At the rally in August, only a handful of members from the Free Speech Coalition actually showed up in comparison to the tens of thousands of counter-protesters who were there. Several people were arrested at that rally.

BREAKING: We have obtained letter denying a permit request for 2nd Free Speech rally in Boston on Nov 18, but approved for Nov 19 #7news pic.twitter.com/jDr1nJAdF1 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 27, 2017

