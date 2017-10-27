Boston rejects permit application for free speech rally

BOSTON (WHDH) — Organizers planning a free speech rally in Boston have had their permit application rejected for their original date.

Organizers of the Free Speech Coalition were hoping to hold another rally following the last one in August. At the August rally, a handful of members of the Free Speech Coalition showed up, compared to tens of thousands of counter-protesters. While it was mainly peaceful, some clashes interrupted and several people were arrested.

Organizers wanted to hold the rally on Nov. 18 but city officials said there is a road race being held on the Common that day. In the denial letter, the city said, “This previously-permitted road race will involve street closures, large tents, a stage, tables, portable toilets, moving vehicles and crowds on the Boston Common, which makes another large event incompatible on the same day.”

The city instead offered for the rally to be held on the next day, Nov. 19. It is unknown if the Free Speech Coalition will accept the offer.

BREAKING: We have obtained letter denying a permit request for 2nd Free Speech rally in Boston on Nov 18, but approved for Nov 19 #7news pic.twitter.com/jDr1nJAdF1 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 27, 2017

