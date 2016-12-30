Boston restricts parking, closes streets for ‘First Night’ NYE event

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The City of Boston is taking additional safety precautions ahead of First Night activities on New Year’s Eve this weekend.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans say there is no credible threat against the city, but the city will take additional precautions following terrorist incidents in Berlin, Germany and Nice, France.

In both of those incidents, terrorists drove large trucks into crowds of people. Commissioner Evans says police and city officials will take precautions to prevent such an attack, though he declined to offer specifics.

Officials are also encouraging residents to review street closures in the city this weekend ahead of First Night festivities that will ring in the new year.

Officials encourage those coming into Boston to leave vehicles at home and use the MBTA if they plan to venture into the city Saturday evening.

Boylston Street from Exeter Street to Tremont Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Charles Street from Park Plaza to Beacon Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Dartmouth Street, from St. James Avenue to Boylston Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Parking restrictions are in effect:

On Boylston Street (Copley Square side) from Dartmouth to Clarendon

On Blagden Street (both sides) from Dartmouth to Exeter

On Trinity Place (Copley Fairmont side) from Saint James to Stuart.

On Trinity Place (both sides) from Stuart to Clarendon Street Parking Garage.

Additionally, the following restrictions are in place for Saturday:

Tow Zone No Stopping:

Arlington Street , both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

, both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street Beacon Street , both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

, both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street Berkeley Street , both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street Boylston Street , both sides, from Exeter Street to Arlington Street (not including BPL parking zone), and, Public Garden side, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

, both sides, from Exeter Street to Arlington Street (not including BPL parking zone), and, Public Garden side, from Arlington Street to Charles Street Clarendon Street , both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street, and, Trinity Church side, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

, both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street, and, Trinity Church side, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue Dartmouth Street , both sides, from St. James Street to Newbury Street

, both sides, from St. James Street to Newbury Street Saint James Avenue, both sides, from Clarendon Street to Dartmouth Street

