Boston says goodbye to President Obama with video

BOSTON (WHDH) - As President Obama enters the final moments of his presidency, the City of Boston sent him a message: Yes We Can, Yes We Did, Yes We Will.

In a video posted to the City of Boston Twitter page, representatives and city leaders took time to thank President Obama for initiatives and messages that helped the city.

At the end of the video, Mayor Marty Walsh expressed his personal thanks for Obama’s leadership and support for the city.

You can watch the full video below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)