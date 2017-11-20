Boston security guard accused of indecent assault to appear in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested the a security guard wanted in connection to indecent assault in Boston’s North End neighborhood.

Officials said that less than 24-hours after issuing their community alert, Boston Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Isaiah Brown of Randolph, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Brown was accused of indecent assault on a woman on Hanover Street around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The victim said she was approached by Brown and he was wearing what appeared to resemble a security guard uniform.

According to the victim, Brown told her that he needed to talk to her regarding an important issue and that she needed to follow him immediately.

The victim said she followed Brown a short distance before he attempted to indecently assault her. She then ran away and called police.

Police Commissioner William Evans said that Brown works as a security guard in Boston and is usually assigned near Faneuil Hall. He did not release the name of the company but did say that they cooperated during the investigation.

Brown is expected in court Monday for an arraignment.

