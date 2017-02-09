Boston sees first blizzard in 2 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston started its big dig out Thursday night after enduring its first blizzard in two years.

More than 10 inches of snow fell in the city Thursday. Across the city Thursday night, residents shoveled sidewalks and staircases while plows cleared the roads. Officials said they aim to make the Friday morning commute as easy as possible.

The MBTA is using a special plow Thursday to keep snow off the tracks. Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday’s extreme cold will make things challenging for the T and the Commuter Rail.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city’s parking ban remains in effect overnight before it will be lifted Friday at 8 a.m. Boston Public Schools will remain closed on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)