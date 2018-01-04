BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston and state officials are warning that the combination of wind and snow could lead to power outages, commuter delays and hazardous driving conditions.

Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is ready for the powerful snowstorm, with 40,000 tons of salt available throughout Boston.

Beginning Thursday morning, 700 pieces of equipment will be running through the streets.

Officials are asking people to stay off the streets unless it is absolutely necessary. For those who do need to leave their homes, officials urge people to use public transportation.

The main focus for crews is cleaning sidewalks and main roadways along with responding to emergency calls.

Walsh said Boston Fire and EMS have more people on standby to respond to these calls.

Officials also ask people to clear sidewalks, fire hydrants and driveways.

“I’m asking people to be patient. If it looks like your street hasn’t been plowed, the amount of snow we’re potentially gonna get here, we could be plowing and a half hour later it could look like we didn’t touch the street. We’ll be out there plowing the streets consistently,” said Walsh.

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to address the storm at 8 a.m.

7News will continue to bring updates from city and state officials as they become available.

