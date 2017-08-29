Boston steps up to help those impacted by catastrophic flooding in Houston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Tuesday, Boston is launching a “Help for Houston” drive at spots around the city — including at City Hall — setting up collections for things like clothing, blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and non-perishable foods.

It’s just one way Massachusetts is helping out as the dramatic and devastating images out of Texas continue.

Local efforts have been ramping up since the weekend. Coast Guard crews from Air Station Cape Cod are responsible for saving 24 people within an 8-hour span.

“It’s a great feeling,” said USCG Commander Peter Evonuk. “We love it. It’s why we joined the Coast Guard.”

Three aircraft from the Cape have joined a total of 45 Coast Guard aircraft with crews working to save the most vulnerable from the flood waters. They join members of the Mass. FEMA search team that left early Sunday evening, equipped with flat-bottom boats.

While the Coast Guard is in the air in Houston, volunteers from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts are on the ground. Emergency response vehicles are filled with essentials for victims including boxed meals, water, and cleaning supplies.

The ‘Help for Houston’ drive will run through Thursday. All of the donations will be shipped to Houston on Friday.

Here’s a list of places where you can donate:

Boston City Hall – 3rd floor

1010 Mass. Ave – 5th floor

2300 Washington Street, Roxbury – 1st floor

26 Court Street – 1st floor

1483 Tremont Street, Roxbury

Boston Centers for Youth and Families – sites across Boston

