Boston Symphony Orchestra cuts ties with conductor over sexual misconduct claims

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says it has cut ties with guest conductor Charles Dutoit, citing “extremely troubling” sexual misconduct allegations in a story by The Associated Press.

In a statement Thursday, the orchestra said it will end its relationship with Dutoit, who had been a guest conductor since 1981.

The statement came in response to an AP story earlier in the day in which three opera singers and one classical musician accused Dutoit of sexual assault and provided detailed accounts of alleged incidents between 1985 and 2010 in five U.S. cities.

Dutoit, who has not responded to multiple requests for comment, is artistic director and principal conductor of London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has led orchestras in Philadelphia, Paris, Montreal and Tokyo and traveled widely as a guest conductor.

