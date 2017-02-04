Boston teens bond through basketball during annual ‘Unity Weekend’

CHARLESTOWN (WHDH) — Teenagers from across Boston teamed up on the court and bonded through basketball.

7News partnered with the Boys and Girls club in Charlestown for the annual “Unity Weekend.”

The fun started long before the teens hit the court and the lessons learned will last a lifetime.

There was plenty of basketball during the weekend at the Ansin Youth Center in Charlestown.

The event, sponsored in part by 7News, is focused on building relationships. The event is now its 18th year.

Eighty teens were selected from Boston-area Boys and Girls Clubs.

On Friday, the teens caught a Celtics game together, and then on Saturday it was their turn to take to the court in an all-day tournament.

The event also raised $80,000 for YouthConnect—another program at the Boys and Girls Club.

“YouthConnect helps kids who are referred to the police department in Boston, and really help them change the trajectory of their lives,” said Andrea Perry, of YouthConnect.

“Yes, they’ve made mistakes in the past, but their lives aren’t over. So our job is really to help them think about how to make better choices… and help plan for their future,” said Perry.

