Boston to increase security after reports say Vegas gunman researched area

BOSTON (WHDH) — The city of Boston will be increasing security at concerts and sporting events after reports said the Las Vegas gunman researched venues in the area.

Sources told 7News gunman Stephen Paddock researched locations in Boston online, specifically hotels near Fenway Park. Sources said Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway but no one with his name ever reserved a room. Sources said there is also no evidence he ever traveled to the Boston area.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said police will be stepping up their efforts, especially because there are a lot of events in the city coming up soon.

“We had a concert on City Hall Plaza, we have the Red Sox coming to town Sunday, we’re gonna step up,” said Evans. “We’ve got road races, we’ve got Bruno Mars, we’ve got a lot in the city, we’re gonna step up our efforts in and around them.”

Despite the added security, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said people should not panic because there is no immediate threat in Boston.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the fusion center and they’ve been in constant contact with Las Vegas,” said Baker. “We believe we’re fully plugged in on that investigation and there’s no imminent threat in Massachusetts or New England.”

State Sen. Michael Moore (D-Shrewsbury), the Public Safety and Homeland Security chair, said metal detectors, explosive-sniffing dogs and undercover police officers will be used. He said more information gathering also needs to be done before attacks happen.

“If you’re looking at the guns he purchased, if there had been some tracking of that, they could have shared that information with local police that he bought 33 guns in the last year, that might be of some concern,” said Moore.

The FBI said they will be working with Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police to investigate “any and all potential leads” connected to Las Vegas.

