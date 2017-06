BOSTON (WHDH) - On Friday, Boston will hold a rainbow flag raising ceremony in City Hall Plaza.

Mayor Marty Walsh will be on hand to kick off pride week with the annual ceremony.

Meantime in Washington, President Trump has not yet recognized June as LGBT pride month, which is in line with other Republican presidents.

