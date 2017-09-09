Boston ‘Unity Concert’ collects donations for Harvey victims

BOSTON (WHDH) — The city of Boston hosted a “unity concert” Saturday to raise donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hundreds of people attended the concert in City Hall Plaza, where local acts like Clinton Sparks and Bell Biv DeVoe performed. Concertgoers were asked to bring school supplies for children affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor Marty Walsh thanked the crowd for their generosity, saying Boston filled 12 trucks with supplies for Texas. He said the city will also provide some relief to Florida after Hurricane Irma hits.

