Boston University Police officer located student’s missing $14,000 sterling silver flute stolen in August

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston University Police officer, Brandon Stone, located a student’s $14,000 sterling silver flute and iPad that were stolen in August.

The student had been practicing in an empty classroom at BU when she stepped out for a few minutes. When she returned a short time later, her flute and iPad were gone. She immediately called Boston University Police.

The flute had been handmade by a master flute player.

Last week, Stone recovered the flute. The suspect, a Milton man, was summoned to Brighton District Court today and faced felony charges including larceny over $250 and misdemeanor charges of trespassing.

On Friday, the BUPD said Stone spoke with the insurance company, and returned the flute and iPad to the student.

Stone used several clues during his months of investigating including surveillance video from BU, the city of Boston and the MBTA, New England pawn shop data bases, and finally, a first name that allowed him to reduce the number of pawn shops being monitored.

Stone then searched hundreds of records and was finally able to find surveillance video of a transaction at a pawn shop made in 2014. The man in the video matched the video of the suspect he had been searching for.

Stone had a name and address of the suspect at that point, as well as information about his criminal record that included similar crimes.

