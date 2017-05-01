BOSTON (WHDH) - Some major security changes have arrived around Fenway Park.The city will start closing Lansdowne Street to traffic during events.

The precaution around the ballpark is meant to increase overall security.

Shuttle buses will no longer run to the busy street during events.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans suggested the idea in light of the most recent terrorist attacks.

