Boston Winter festivities to return to City Hall in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers have announced that the popular winter festival, Boston Winter, will make a return to City Hall Plaza this November.

The announcement came on the event’s Twitter page.

The event, scheduled to begin on Nov. 24, will be sponsored by Berkshire Bank.

In 2016-17, more than 300,000 visitors took part in the festivities.

This year, organizers say an expanded holiday shopping market will run through Dec. 31 with more than 85 chalets that offer gifts, goods, and food. The skating path will return in 2017. Other attractions include a Christmas tree maze, a Santa House, a Bavarian Village, and an interactive wine and beer experience called Vinopolis.

Preparations are already underway to have Boston Winter built and ready for a Nov. 24 opening.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)