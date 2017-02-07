Boston woman convicted of 2 counts of vehicular homicide

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston woman authorities say was drunk when she crashed her car, killing her two passengers, has been convicted of two counts of motor vehicle homicide but acquitted of the more serious charge of manslaughter.

A judge on Monday convicted 28-year-old Jennifer Guzman in connection with the crash on Oct. 19, 2014 that took the lives of 33-year-old Luz Puentes-Sheets and 44-year-old and Maria Hernandez.

Police say Guzman was driving on the Jamaicaway in Boston at about 3 a.m. when she crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle.

In addition to the deaths, Guzman and two people in the other vehicle were injured.

Police say Guzman’s blood alcohol content was .20, well above the legal limit to drive of .08.

Guzman faces sentencing on Thursday.

