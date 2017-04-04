Boston woman hit, killed by car while crossing road

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – A Boston woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 9 in Westborough on foot.

Westborough Police Chief Alan Gordon says 33-year-old Nancy Farnkoff died at a hospital in Worcester after getting struck at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Gordon says Farnkoff had crossed Route 9 from the westbound lanes, climbed over the Jersey barrier and then tried to cross the eastbound lanes when the vehicle hit her. The driver has not been charged and wasn’t injured.

The death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)