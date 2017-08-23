Boston zoo euthanizes giraffe after health declines

BOSTON (AP) – Officials at a Boston zoo say an 18-year-old giraffe has been euthanized after treatment failed to improve his declining health.

The Masai giraffe, named Beau, had been treated for a variety of issues in previous years and was not on display at the Franklin Park Zoo this season because of his poor health.

Zoo staff said they decided Tuesday to euthanize him for “quality of life reasons.”

The giraffe had lived at the zoo since 1999 and had six offspring, including 1-year-old Amari, who still lives at the zoo.

