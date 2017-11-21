Boston’s 2017 Christmas tree arrives with police escort

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston’s 2017 Christmas tree arrived in the city with a police escort on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department tweeted a video of the 53-foot white spruce as it traveled through downtown before entering Boston Common.

Nova Scotia donates a tree to Boston each year as a token of thanks for relief efforts undertaken by Bostonians after a munitions ship exploded in Halifax Harbor in 1917, killing or injuring thousands of people.

A tree lighting ceremony is planned for Nov. 30.

