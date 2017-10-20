Boston’s 218-page Amazon proposal centered around Suffolk Downs

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston’s proposal for a second Amazon headquarters shows off the best of what Boston has to offer as officials hope to add 50,000 new jobs to the city.

The 218-page proposal to the tech giant lists Suffolk Downs as the primary location. It describes Suffolk Downs as a 160-acre, “transit friendly” canvas that is close to the waterfront, the airport and downtown Boston.

READ BOSTON’S BID: To read through the bid, click here.

VIEW BOSTON’S PITCH VIDEO:

In addition to the main site at Suffolk Downs, the proposal includes other smaller locations in Boston neighborhoods that Amazon could group together to create smaller campuses. Those areas include the South Boston Waterfront, downtown Boston, the South End, Back Bay, Roxbury, Widett Circle and Allston/Brighton. According to the proposal, any site chosen by Amazon would be required to go through local permitting and community processes.

The proposal did offer of tax incentives and touted the city’s talent and education. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city uses local property tax incentives when projects face specific challenges or create unique opportunities in providing new jobs and investment in underdeveloped areas.

“It’s about growth. Having a company like Amazon in Boston or the greater Boston area would be a huge lift to the economy and really a draw for other companies to come in,” Walsh said.

Amazon officials said they are looking for a business-friendly home with strong talent available at nearby universities, public transportation and proximity to an international airport. Amazon said many of the new jobs come with six-figure salaries and that the company expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction.

“Something is going to be developed on the Suffolk Downs site,” Walsh said. “This is a great opportunity to have a discussion in the community to see how this could work. “It’s going to be a mixed-use development.”

Communities in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire have joined the bidding war ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Worcester was just one of several cities across the state and more than 50 cities across the country that joined in a bidding battle to become the home to Amazon’s second headquarters. The city is offering $500 million in tax incentives over 20 years.

New Hampshire is advertising Londonderry as the place for Amazon with “the benefits of Boston without all the headaches.”

“It has grown beyond capacity to the point where Boston actually had to withdraw from Olympic consideration because of the citizen’s fury over current untenable traffic congestion,” New Hampshire noted in its proposal.

In response to New Hampshire’s knock on the city, Walsh said it would be a “badge of honor” if Boston were to be selected.

“They’re taking shots at Boston because of our success, which is great. Hopefully we’ll continue that,” Walsh said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has not endorsed any one city in Massachusetts. Atlanta, Austin and Toronto are among other major cities in the running.

The proposals were due Thursday and a review period will follow. It will likely be a while before Amazon announces the location of its new headquarters. Walsh said he expects to hear back within the next three months.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)