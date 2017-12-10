Boston’s Annual Santa Speedo Run participants raise money for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Annual Santa Speedo Run participants raised money for charity on Saturday.

Runners from all around New England wore Speedos, beards and Santa hats.

The 1-mile race started and ended at the corner of Gloucester and Boylston Streets.

The race started in 2000 with just five guys. Now, the race has grown to about 700 annual participants.

Since 2012, the money raised has gone to the Play Ball Foundation, which provides sports funding to Boston-area middle schoolers.

The run has raised more than $1.5 million for charities around the city since 2000.

