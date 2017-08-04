Boston’s historic Union Oyster House restaurant damaged by fire

BOSTON (WHDH) — Firefighters were on the scene Thursday night after reports of a fire at Boston’s historic Union Oyster House restaurant.

The outside of the building sustained some damage but firefighters said they managed to contain the flames to the exterior wall.

People walking past the restaurant banged on the windows to alert employees and diners inside. Everyone in the restaurant managed to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

“We were just sitting waiting for a table and all of a sudden the room filled up with smoke and they escorted people outside,” said Caroline Batten, who is visiting Boston from North Carolina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Union Oyster House, which opened in 1826, is one of the oldest buildings in Boston.

