Boston’s top cop on penthouse murders: ‘Don’t think it was a random act’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston top cop is defending his department’s handling of a tense situation on Friday night, when officers encountered murder suspect Baumpamin Teixeira inside a penthouse apartment in South Boston, and found two doctors bound and savagely killed.

“My role was to get out there and inform the public with the best information I had,” Commissioner William Evans said of the grisly murders.

Responding officers found keys to the apartment on the ground outside the door and black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.

Evans first said he believed Teixeira knew Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, but in a late day news conference Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said the victims didn’t know their killer.

“I don’t think it was a random act,” Evans said Tuesday in an interview with 7’s Steve Cooper.

Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, continues to recover at Tufts Medical Center after he was shot three times by police.

Recently released documents indicate that Teixeira was no stranger to the doctors’ apartment complex, having once worked there as a concierge.

The apartment’s management company said Teixeira left on his own, but sources tell 7News that he told police he was fired from the job while being questioned last year about two Boston bank robberies. Teixeira later confessed to the robberies.

Questions continue to linger in connection with the deadly assault. The motive for the murders remains a mystery.

Like many, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is anxious for answers.

“I think there’s still more to come out here and we’ll find out as the time goes on,” Walsh said.

The court documents connected to the case have been sealed for 90 days, per order of a judge.

Teixeira was arraigned Monday from his hospital bed and ordered held without bail.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing at this time.

