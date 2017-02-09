Boston’s troubled transit system faces key storm test

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area transit system is facing perhaps its biggest weekday test since being crippled by a series of powerful storms two winters ago.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said it would strive to offer regular service during a storm that could deliver more than a foot of snow and blizzard conditions on Thursday. But commuters were also urged to be patient and check online and social media sites for service alerts.

The 2015 winter exposed widespread financial and operational weaknesses in the T, which runs the nation’s oldest subway system.

A nearly $100 million winterization program included purchase of new snow removal equipment and commuter rail locomotives, and the replacement of century-old signals.

But the T still faces an estimated $7.3 billion maintenance backlog.

