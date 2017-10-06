‘Bottle bombs’ found in New Hampshire neighborhood sparks concern

HUDSON, NH (WHDH) — Police in Hudson, New Hampshire are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection with “bottle bombs” found on the lawns of homes on Barbara Lane.

The devices, also referred to as “Drano bombs,” combine drain cleaner and aluminum, which causes a chemical reaction that makes the capped bottles explode.

A woman out walking found the bottle bombs on Sept. 29. She said she thought the bottle was trash, but when she opened the bottle to empty the contents out, chemicals gushed out and burned her hand.

“I think that whoever’s doing this, they obviously don’t understand that there’s a lot of small kids that live in this neighborhood that could go over, pick them up and get seriously hurt,” said Shelby Walcott, who lives in the neighborhood.

The bomb squad responded to the scene once other bottles were found.

Walcott added that the chemicals in one bottle were so strong, they burned her grass when an officer emptied the contents onto her lawn.

Police suspect that juveniles left the bottles behind because, they said, they’ve seen similar incidents in the past.

“If you saw a suspicious bottle that looks like its maybe got a chemical reaction or expanding, just stay away from it. Call police,” Sgt. Mike Niven said. “Obviously, if you suspect that your children are doing this, you should have a conversation with them because it is very dangerous and they could get seriously injured.

Anyone who sees the items or who has any information about possible suspects are asked to contact Hudson Police at 603-886-6011.

