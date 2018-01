(WHDH) — If you’re planning on leaving the Cape Thursday, you may need to schedule some extra time in your trip.

The Bourne Bridge will be undergoing maintenance Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

During those hours, one lane heading off the Cape will be restricted.

Additionally, no wide load vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)