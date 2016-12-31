Bowdoin Station to remain closed through Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weekend service has been suspended on parts of the Blue Line due to an infrastructure issue.
The MBTA said small pieces of concrete in the tunnel at Bowdoin Station became loose on Saturday
Bowdoin Station will be closed through Sunday, according to the MBTA on Twitter.
No damage or injuries were reported. The MBTA said inspectors were on the scene.
