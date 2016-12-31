Bowdoin Station to remain closed through Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weekend service has been suspended on parts of the Blue Line due to an infrastructure issue.

The MBTA said small pieces of concrete in the tunnel at Bowdoin Station became loose on Saturday

Bowdoin Station will be closed through Sunday, according to the MBTA on Twitter.

No damage or injuries were reported. The MBTA said inspectors were on the scene.

#MBTA #BlueLine: Bowdoin will be closed from now until the end of srvc tmrw, Jan 1. Use Gov Ctr during the closure: https://t.co/ONBABVzixx pic.twitter.com/DCwnjP5fc6 — MBTA (@MBTA) January 1, 2017

#MBTA #BlueLine: Service suspended btwn GovCenter & Bowdoin in both directions due to an infrastructure issue. See personnel for assistance. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 31, 2016

