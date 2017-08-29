Box truck, pickup truck involved in rollover crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash between a box truck and a pickup truck in Hopkinton.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Route 135 eastbound after Route 85.

A pickup truck overturned in the crash. There is no immediate word on any injuries or how the crash occurred.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area around East Main and Wilson streets until the area is cleared.

