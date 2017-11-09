Boxborough woman arrested, charged with stabbing son

BOXBOROUGH (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Boxborough woman who they say stabbed her son early Thursday morning.

According to officials, a person arrived at the Boxborough police station early Thursday to report that his mother had stabbed him.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lahey Clinic.

An officer who responded to the clinic made contact with the mother and learned she had been responsible for the stabbing.

That woman, who has not been identified, was arrested. Police are currently searching her apartment.

The suspect has been charged with armed assault with attempt to murder.

