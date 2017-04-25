Boxford Police help teen with ‘promposal’

Boxford, MA (WHDH) — A young driver in Boxford was pulled over by police but the only ticket he got was to prom.

Boxford Police say a few of their officers volunteered over the weekend to help with a ‘promposal.’

They pulled over Eli, and got him out of the car to chat about traffic laws. That is when Jordyn snuck up behind him with a sign asking him to prom.

On Facebook, police joked they are also available for birthday parties, photo shoots and donut tastings.

