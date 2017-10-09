Boy, 12, hospitalized after being shot by 13-year-old in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been shot by a 13-year-old boy in Taunton.

The incident happened on Highstone Street on Monday afternoon just after noon.

According to police, the incident was the result of an argument between the two boys.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm with a .22 long rifle. The bullet passed through his arm near the elbow and struck him in the chest, where it became lodged in his ribcage. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital; at this point there is no word on his condition.

Police say reports indicate there was an “ongoing feud” between the two; according to police, the 13-year-old boy felt threatened, returned home, unlocked a safe where guns were stored, then shot the boy in a wooded area.

According to officials, the suspect arrested at his home. He has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

