Boy, 4, found sleepwalking on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police said officers found a four-year-old boy sleepwalking through the streets of Yarmouth on Saturday.

Officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to Townbrook Road after a concerned citizen reported that they had found a child.

Police determined that the child lived nearby and that he had walked out of his home.

Police said the boy’s parents did not realize that he was gone. They told officers that he was being treated for “sleepwalking issues” at a hospital in Boston.

The boy was not injured.

