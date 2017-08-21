Boy badly burned when bug spray rolls into fire, explodes, police say

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A young boy suffered serious burns to his legs when a can of bug spray rolled into a campfire and exploded on Saturday night, Billerica police said.

Emergency crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to Lampson Lane for a report of a child that had suffered burns.

The boy, 12, was flown from Billerica to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment. Police said the boy suffered both 1st and 2nd degree burns.

Detectives and fire officials are investigating the explosion, put police said it appears the incident was accidental.

The boy has since been released from the hospital.

