Boy critical after getting hit in chest with baseball in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A boy remains hospitalized Monday after he was hit in the chest with a baseball.

The 9-year-old boy was pitching during a pickup game at Bill McKeon Field in Charlestown when he was struck in the chest with a line drive, knocking him unconscious. Emergency crews said the boy went into cardiac arrest and he was revived on the field.

Parents who spoke with 7News said they are considering new protective gear as the baseball and softball seasons start, saying this incident left them concerned.

The boy remains hospitalized in a medically-induced coma.

