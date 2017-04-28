Boy finds bag of cash belonging to local restaurant chain, turns it in

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Arlington police are praising a young boy after he found a bag money belonging to a local restaurant on the ground near a school and turned it in.

Jasper Dopman, 6, was walking on Medford Street with his father on April 18, when he spotted cloth bag containing cash and deposit slips from Leader Bank.

The boy’s father, Erik, called police and turned the bag in. Come to find out, the bag belonged to Tenoch Mexican Food Corp., which has restaurant locations in Medford, Somerville, and Boston.

On Thursday, the Dopmans were presented with Outstanding Citizen Awards by the Arlington Police Department and gifts from Tenoch Mexican Food Corp.

“This situation shows the very definition of good citizenship. Jasper and his dad, Erik, demonstrated what it means to be part of a community by returning missing money to its rightful owner, and Erik imparted an extremely valuable lesson on his son,” Police Chief Frederick Ryan said.

The police department returned the missing money to the family-owned restaurant.

