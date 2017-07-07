Boy found dead after being swept into culvert

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has been found dead after being swept into a culvert leading to the Branford River near the Connecticut shoreline.

Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department says the boy and his two brothers were playing near the culvert at about 1 p.m. Friday when the child lost his footing, fell from an embankment and was swept into the 48-inch pipe.

Morgan says police used divers, sonar and a drone to search from the point where the boy went missing down to Branford Harbor on Long Island Sound.

Morgan says the body was three hours later about 500 feet from where he disappeared.

The child’s name has not been released.

