STACYVILLE, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say a 9-year-old boy was cold but in good health after spending more than nine hours in the woods in Stacyville.

Rowen Ross, of Sherman, was found huddled under a tree around 9:45 p.m. Friday, nearly 10 hours after he was last seen behind Katahdin Middle School.

Dozens of volunteers joined game wardens, Penobscot County deputies and state troopers in searching for the boy, some using snowmobiles and other vehicles. Army National Guard and border patrol helicopters also were involved, along with a K-9 team, Baxter State Park rangers and local rescue squads.

Game Warden Lt. Dan Scott says the boy knew he was lost, walked until it got dark and then sat down on a property line between Penobscot and Aroostook counties, waiting to be rescued.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)