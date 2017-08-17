Boy found unconscious in East Boston, fire officials say

BOSTON (WHDH) - An boy has been hospitalized after Boston fire officials say they found him unconscious on Thursday evening.

Crews responded to Trenton Street around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning and found the boy in an unresponsive state when they arrived at the scene.

The boy was taken to Mass General Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

