Boy kidnapped from New Hampshire mall found in Massachusetts

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a toddler who was kidnapped Friday from a mall in Manchester has been found in Massachusetts, law enforcement sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper.

Police say officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to the Mall of New Hampshire for a report of missing two-year-old boy. They say officers learned that the child, who is in custody of DCYF, was taken by his mother during a supervised visit in the food court.

According to a police report, the DCYF worker looked down at her phone, looked up again, and the child was gone. Officers searched the mall, but did not locate the child or his mother.

Authorities identified the mother as Erika Wallace, 26, of Raymond. Her son was identified as Joshua Wallace.

Police say the boy and his mother were found in Tewksbury just before 7 p.m. An amber alert has been canceled.

The incident is under investigation.

