Boy pulled from pool in East Boston on life support

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after Boston fire officials say he was pulled him from a backyard pool on Thursday evening.

Crews responded at around 5:15 p.m. to 166 Trenton St. in East Boston for a report of a possible drowning and found an unconscious boy when they arrived at the scene. A neighbor told 7News he heard people shouting for help and when he saw the boy in the water, he jumped in to pull him out.

The boy was taken to Mass General Hospital, where he is said to be on life support and in serious condition.

Neighbors told 7News the boy and his family were visiting the home.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)