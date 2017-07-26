Boy seriously hurt when boat carrying 12 capsizes off Cape Cod

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A boat with 12 people on board overturned Wednesday in the waters off Cape Cod, leaving a young boy trapped under the boat.

Coast Guard crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to the Cape Cod Canal near Stony Point Dike after a Good Samaritan reported that an 18-foot boat appeared to be overloaded with passengers and struggling against the waves.

Coast Guard officials say the Good Samaritan recovered nine of the 12 people that went into the water when the boat capsized after hearing a distress call.

A 9-year-old boy was found trapped under the boat when the Good Samaritan jumped in to rescue him. The boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the water. He was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and has since been resuscitated.

The other boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn. An investigation is underway.

