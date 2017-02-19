Boy seriously injured while playing in dumpster in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A boy was rushed to the hospital after he was seriously injured while playing in a dumpster.

Police said the 9-year-old boy was playing in the dumpster at an apartment complex on Winslow Drive. While inside the dumpster, police said the lid came crashing down, crushing his neck between the dumpster and the lid.

Police said the boy’s grandmother found him unconscious and he was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island. His condition is unknown and still being assessed.

