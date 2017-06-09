Boy stabs mother to death, fatally shoots self, authorities say

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a boy and his mother at a home in Chicopee.

Authorities say Chicopee officers responded Thursday around 1:30 p.m. to a home on Lauzier Terrace and found two bodies inside.

Joshua Guyotte, 15, stabbed his 50-year-old mother, Mary Danehy, multiple times before fatally shooting himself, according to investigators. They said a gun was found near Guyotte’s body.

A state police detective unit learned that a school resource officer had “dealt” with Danehy earlier in the day regarding Guyotte’s “problems at school.” Investigators say Danehy removed her son from school due to “behavior issues.”

The two bodies were found after firefighters responded to a medical alert activation. They encountered 88-year-old John Danehy outside the home, who told them he had heard a disturbance and a gunshot inside the house.

The Hampden District Attorney is leading an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)