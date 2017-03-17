Boy taken to hospital after being struck by car in Walpole

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - A young boy was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after being struck by a car in Walpole.

Authorities said emergency crews responded to Walpole Center and found an injured child.

The boy’s condition is not clear. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Police said a Medflight was ordered but cancelled.

Police said the boy’s family has been notified.

No additional details were made available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)